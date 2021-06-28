Andrew Alig will be the next head coach for Oldenburg Academy's girls soccer team. He takes over for Brian McFee after one full season.
Alig is a product of East Central High School. As a soccer player for the Trojans he accumulated four sectional titles, one regional title and one semi-state appearance. During his high school years, he also played for Tri-State Futbol Academy (TFA).
After graduating from East Central he went onto Marian University/Bishop Simon Brute College Seminary, where he also played soccer.
“I am very excited about joining this successful program and look forward to continuing and building on that success," Alig said.
Alig is no stranger to the sidelines as a coach. This past spring he assisted with Oldenburg Academy's track and field teams. He has also been an assistant coach at East Central for the past four years. He has worked alongside the varsity and junior varsity goalies, as well as being the assistant coach for both teams.
As a coach Alig has seen his team earn a sectional title and an Elite 8 appearance.
“Andrew brings a vast amount of soccer knowledge to the table," OA athletic director Patrick Kolks said. "Not just that, but he has a great connection with our student-athletes. Andrew has a very successful and winning soccer background, both as a player and a coach. I know that he will come in and keep the winning tradition of the girls soccer program alive.”
The Lady Twisters will kickoff the 2021 soccer season Aug. 17.
