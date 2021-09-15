On Monday, Oldenburg Academy senior Elizabeth Gigrich joined a club that is very exclusive, the 1,000 dig club.
Oldenburg Academy has a rich history of volleyball excellence, and not many Lady Twisters have joined this club.
“Elizabeth has worked very hard over the last four years to become the volleyball player she is today. I’m very proud of her and this huge accomplishment,” Coach Debbie Gregg said.
“I love seeing our athletes reach milestones. Over the last four years it’s been so much fun to watch Elizabeth develop into the player she is today. She has put in a lot of hard work and dedication to the game of volleyball. The great thing is, the season isn’t over, so she can keep on adding to this already huge number,” OA Athletic Director Patrick Kolks said.
A dig in volleyball is the first contact made after an attacker from the other team sends the ball over to the defensive team is said to be a “dig”. Digs can be made with the forearms, open or closed hands or any other part of the body. This all means that you have to read the hitter, and position yourself in the right place.
