The No. 3-1A Twisters traveled Wednesday to the famous McBride Stadium in Richmond to take on the Cardinals of Seton Catholic.
The Twisters fell 6-4, dropping their record to 10-7 on the year.
The Twisters scored two in the second, one in the third and one in the 4th; however, that would be all they would push across.
The fifth was the inning that hurt the Twisters the most as they gave up four runs that allowed the Cardinals to take a 5-4 lead. The Cardinals would add one more run in the sixth and that would be all she wrote.
The Twisters gave the nod to sophomore Charlie Schebler, who went 4 innings, gave up two runs (one earned), walked two and struck out seven.
Riley Schebler led the offense, going 3-for-4.
"It's a tough loss on the road," OA coach Doug Behlmer said. "We had them where we wanted them, but we just go some unfortunate bounces. We hit a lot of hard balls, and they just made some good plays. We just have to turn the page and focus on our next game"
Up next
The Twisters will play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Madison. It will be a single game.
