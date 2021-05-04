MILAN – After being swept for their first loss of the season, Oldenburg Academy's tennis team did some sweeping on Monday. The Twisters beat Milan 5-0.
A neat story was that senior Mia Keller (OA) took on sister Margot Keller (Milan) in junior varsity singles match.
Varsity singles
1. Teresa Wanstrath (OA) defeated Maitri Patel (Milan) 6-0, 6-2
2. Mimi Wilder (OA) defeated Karley Bushhorn (Milan) 6-0, 6-1
3. Alyssa Wanstrath (OA) defeated Ava Honnert (Milan) 6-0, 6-1
Varsity doubles
1. Emma Back/Evelyn Storms (OA) defeated Riley Clark/Delaney Bushhorn (Milan) 6-0, 6-1
2. Mary Hunter/Isabel Price (OA) defeated Ariel Haessig/Alyssa Phelps (Milan) 6-0, 6-1
JV results
Evie Vanderpohl/Kloie Lehman (OA) defeated Isabel Kurmen/Juliegh Haffey 8-4
Ellie Knechy/Kayla Walke (Milan) defeated Jordan Hardig/Lana Lischkge (OA) 8-2
Mia Keller (OA) defeated Margot Keller (Milan) 6-2
Up next
The Twisters (10-1) will play at 5:45 Wednesday, hosting the Wildcats of Franklin County.
-Information provided
