BATESVILLE – Oldenburg Academy won a three-way meet Monday against Batesville and South Dearborn at Hillcrest Country Club. 

Team scores

Oldenburg Academy 190, South Dearborn 194, Batesville 196

BHS scores

Dean Campbell 47, Austin Pohlman 48, Grant Peters 50, Jack Abplanalp 51, Kyle Williamson 53, Lleyton Ratcliffe 59

OA scores

Drew Wagner 42, Brett Wagner 45, Jon Greishop 49, Jack Seaver 54, Ben Ruter 61

Medalist

Eli Hoffman, South Dearborn 41 (+6)

Batesville record

11-12

Next match

Four-way meet Monday, April 19 at Brook Hill vs. Franklin County, Connersville and Oldenburg Academy.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you