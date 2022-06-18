OLDENBURG - Newly hired boys basketball coach Michael Higdon (left) will also assume the role of Athletic Director on July 1. Higdon comes to Oldenburg from Greenwood High School where he successfully coached and taught for several years.
“Michael will be a tremendous asset to the OA community both in our athletic and academic programs,” Principal Angela Parmer said. “He brings a depth of knowledge and expertise as a gifted classroom educator, student motivator, and organizational leader. We are delighted to welcome him as a teacher and program administrator.”
Current OA Athletic Director Patrick Kolks (right) is enthusiastic about accepting an essential new role as Academy Facilities Specialist. The recent expansion of school facilities - new Hillenbrand Family Feldhaus and upgraded soccer and softball fields - necessitated the addition of this position.
“Kolks is the perfect fit for this position,” OA President Diane Laake said. “His lifelong passion for OA and commitment to Twister pride and excellence will enable the entire school community to benefit as well.”
-Information provided.
