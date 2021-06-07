MORRISTOWN – The Oldenburg Academy Twisters saw their baseball season come to an end Saturday night when they lost to Shakamak 13-0 in six innings in the 1A Regional championship.
The Twisters finished the season at 16-8.
They started the day off on the right note as they beat Traders Point Christian 15-3. This was the program’s first regional victory.
In the first game, the Knights of Traders Point scored first and that’s all they would get until the fifth when they added two. The Twisters exploded with five runs in the second, three in the third and fourth, and fourth in the fifth.
The Twisters were led on the mound and at the plate by senior Andrew Oesterling. He got the start on the mound and went four innings, giving up one run, striking out 10 and walking one. He was 2-for-2 at the plate with two walks and an RBI.
Senior Riley Schebler closed the game out and pitched one inning, giving up two runs (one earned), striking out two and walking one.
In the night cap, the Shakamak Lakers got the best of the Twisters. Senior Chris Hautman pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking four and giving up nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits.
Oesterling entered in relief and pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits.
The Twisters were led by senior Riley Schebler who was 2-for-3 with two singles.
“Overall I am very proud of this team,” coach Doug Behlmer said. “This was a year of firsts, and that includes the baseball program’s first ever regional victory. These six seniors worked their tails off this year after not having a season last year. We played a very good Shakamak team and we wish them the best of luck as they go forward. But I am very proud to have coached this team.”
The Twisters lose six seniors: Andrew Oesterling, Chris Hautman, Patrick Thompson, Colton Schuckman, Nick Hoff and Riley Schebler.
