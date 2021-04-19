AURORA - The second-ranked Oldenburg Academy baseball team traveled to South Dearborn on Saturday for a round robin along with Southwestern (Shelby).
OA 19, SWS 3
The first game was a matchup between the No. 2 Twisters and No. 6 Spartans. OA scored one in the first, but allowed the Spartans to score two in their frame. From then on, it was all OA.
The Twisters would pour it on with three in the second, eight in the third, three in the fourth and finally four in the fifth to win 19-3.
On the mound, the Twisters were led by Sr. Chris Hautman who pitched the complete five-inning game, giving up three hits, three runs (two earned), striking out eight and walking just one.
"It's always good to start the day off with a win. It also helped that Chris was effective and efficient in this first game to help us save some pitching for the second game," coach Doug Behlmer said.
SD 5, OA 4 (8 innings)
The Twisters found themselves in a different game compared to the first of the day. Runs came at a premium for both teams.
South Dearborn started the scoring in the bottom of the first. However, the Twisters came right back and scored two in the 2nd.
South Dearborn would add two to make it 3-2. It would remain that way until the fifth when the Knights were able to push a run across to make it 4-2.
The Twisters were able to take advantage of some inconsistent pitching by the Knights. The Knights walked two, which one of them scored to cut it down in the sixth, and then a wild pitch allowed the Twisters to score the tying run.
The Knights got the last word, as they hit a single which drove in the game-winning run.
Senior Andrew Oesterling started and went four innings, giving up three runs (two earned), walking one and striking out four.
Sophomore Charlie Schebler suffered the loss. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned), walking none and striking out five.
"We played a very good South Dearborn team today, but I think our overall package was excellent in both games today," Belmer said. "There are some minor things we need to sure up to reach our ultimate goal, but we are still on the right path."
Up next
The Twisters (6-2) will play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Christian Academy.
