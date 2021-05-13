A four-person scramble fundraiser for Oldenburg Academy is slated for Friday, June 25 at Hillcrest Country Club in Batesville. 

Registration starts at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Entry fee is $100 per player, which includes 18 holes of golf, food, three drink tickets and a snack goodie bag. 

The field is limited to 20 teams.

For more information, contact Patrick Kolks at 812-934-4440 or pkolks@oldenburgacademy.org.

