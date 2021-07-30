BATESVILLE — Coaching is one of Randy Obermeyer’s favorite things to do. During softball season in the spring, he typically woke up at 4 a.m. to go to work, came back to Batesville in the afternoon to coach, and often didn’t get to bed until 11 p.m., which means he sacrificed a lot of his time with family.
“I don’t coach for the money or personal fulfillment,” Obermeyer said. “I coach to make a difference in the lives of those that will let me. I love seeing the look on those faces when they reach their short and long term goals.”
Obermeyer’s tenure with the Bulldogs is over. Batesville athletic director Bryan Helvie is accepting applications for a varsity softball head coach.
Obermeyer coached at BHS the past six years, including the last five as the head coach. Batesville went 7-14, 5-16, 7-15 and 7-15 under Obermeyer, with no season happening in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“I have always tried to do the right things for the parents, for the umpires, for the school, for the administration, for the team and most importantly for each and every player,” Obermeyer said. “It’s not easy, and it’s not appreciated much anymore and that’s why it’s difficult to fill coaching and umpiring positions. I wish the players and program the best of luck.”
The Dogs started the 2021 season 4-0 and were 6-3 before enduring an 11-game losing streak. However, they ended it with a thrilling comeback win over Rushville in sectional.
“Each player I have coached has a special place in my heart,” Obermeyer said. “I care for them like they are my own children. Tough love is an important part of coaching and the least liked by many. I feel coaching life lessons are just as important as coaching the sport. Those who understand the benefits of it use it to reach the next level. Those that don’t will continue to blame the coaches for their lack of success. When past players come back years later and coach in a similar matter, that feeling is incredible.”
Obermeyer hopes to continue coaching at the youth level in some fashion.
He wished to offer some advice to players of all sports, not just softball players.
“Think beyond yourself. Look at the bigger picture. The team has to come first if you want to succeed. Honor you commitments and take responsibility for your mistakes,” Obermeyer said.
“For the parents – let the coaches coach, and pull in the same direction as them. You will see your athlete differently than the coaches. Keep in mind, they see them at practice. They see their true commitment and hard work. In many cases, you see what you want to see.
“Kudos to the players and parents that understand all this. You are important to the positive future of sports.”
