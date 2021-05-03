BATESVILLE – An eight-run second inning propelled Shelbyville to a nonconference victory Friday at Batesville.
The Bulldogs managed to score in three separate innings, but mustered only one run each time, losing 13-3.
Paige Oldham drove in two of Batesville’s runs. She homered and doubled, accounting for two of the team’s seven hits.
Kaylin Hinners hit three singles, while Renee Lecher and Margaret Wilson had one single apiece.
Oldham took the loss. The Bulldogs made four errors, but only one of Shelbyville’s runs was unearned.
The loss dropped Batesville to 6-6. Shelbyville improved to 16-2.
JV action
Batesville's junior varsity team nabbed the lead late for a 15-9 victory over Shelbyville. The high-scoring affair was tied tied for most of the game until Batesville pulled away in its half of the sixth.
Georgia Mertz, Calli Fletcher, Natasha Fowler and Claire Saner had multiple hits for the Bulldogs, who had 12 base knocks. Rhea Miller, Samantha Kessens, Athena Mitchell and Lillian Tinker each chipped in with one.
Saner and Fowler had three RBIs each while Miller, Kessens and Mertz drove home two apiece.
Katie Mobley lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out 13 and walking none.
Up next
It’s back to Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference action this week, starting Monday against South Dearborn (6-5, 1-2 EIAC) and Tuesday at Franklin County (8-6, 3-2 EIAC).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.