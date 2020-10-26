North Decatur 38, Cambridge City Lincoln 0
The Chargers defense posted a fifth shutout in a row and the sixth on the season in the team’s 38-0 victory over the visiting Cambridge City Lincoln Golden Eagles. Due to rain, lightning and field conditions, the Chargers played on Saturday afternoon and while a wet, muddy field slowed the Chargers down slightly, it did not diminish their ability to score.
With 33 yards rushing and 183 yards receiving, Logan Koehne led the Chargers offensively, but he could not have done it without Carson Parmer, who was 12-of-20 through the air.
The Chargers did have a couple of turnovers offensively, but still amassed 378 yards of total offense.
Defensively, the Chargers held the Eagles to 149 yards of total offense, 53 of which came on one big play. With turnovers, conversion stands, and a red zone stand, the Chargers ran the gamut of defensive scenarios. Jalen Lopez and Noah Howell led the defense in individual statistics. The Eagles were limited to eight yards rushing (.4 yards per carry).
Koehne opened the scoring in the game with a 15-yard run. Reid Messer added the 2-point conversion for the 8-0 lead. Also in the first quarter, Parmer connected with Koehne for the 31-yard TD pass. Messer added the 2-point conversion to close the first quarter with North leading 16-0.
In the second quarter, Noah Howell scored on the 65-yard pass play from Parmer to push the lead to 22-0 at the half.
James Evans scored on the 13-yard pass play from Parmer in the third quarter as North led 30-0.
The Chargers capped the scoring in the fourth with a 54-yard pass from Parmer to Koehne and the Messer 2-point conversion.
North (8-2) advances to face Knightstown (6-3) in the second round of the sectional.
Greensburg 36, Charlestown 0
CHARLESTOWN – After a long delay due to rain on Friday, the Pirates jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter to take control and cruised to a 36-0 victory over Charlestown in the opening round of the football sectional.
Greensburg tallied 404 yards of total offense and held Charlestown to 211 total yards. Most of the offense came from the rushing attack as Greensburg rushed for 371 yards.
Greensburg took the lead on a safety to start the scoring. Greensburg extended the lead to 8-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jalen Woods.
A Toby Brogan 31-yard touchdown run and Ben Bausback extra point kick had Greensburg in front 15-0 after one quarter of action.
In the second quarter, Oakley Best scored for Greensburg on a 33-yard run and Brogan found paydirt again, this one from 4-yards out as Greensburg led 29-0 at the half.
The lone score in the second half came on a 28-yard Woods run in the third quarter to close out Greensburg’s 36-0 victory.
For Greensburg, Brogan rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and completed one pass for 33 yards to Sam West. Woods rushed for 108 yards and two TDs. Noah Schweinhart added 54 yards rushing and Best tallied 52 yards rushing with one TD.
Greensburg defense was led by Luke Scheumann, Matthew Stewart and Best. Scheuman, Brayden Jacobs and Joe Shields all had a tackle for loss. Woods recovered a fumble and Payton Richey had an interception.
The Pirates (6-4) advance to host Franklin County (5-2) in the second round. The Wildcats shut out Batesville 21-0 in the opening round.
Other scores
Rushville was forced to forfeit due to COVID-19 quarantine of players. South Decatur lost 34-6 at Milan. Batesville lost 21-0 to Franklin County.
