RUSHVILLE — Positivity and enthusiasm are flowing in Rushville as the first meet of the track and field season approaches.
“There’s a lot of optimism,” Lions coach Jim Marlatt said. “The guys are excited. They feel like last year was stolen from them and they’re hungry to get it back.”
Like everyone else, the pandemic canceled the 2020 spring season. It prevented the Lions from possibly winning another sectional championship.
Since Marlatt took over as coach in 2015, the Lions have won four sectional titles (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), and finished second by one point in 2018. He’s also guided them to one Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference championship (2016) and three second-place finishes.
“We had a strong boys team last year. We’re optimistic for this year as well,” Marlatt said.
Rushville has over 40 athletes practicing and preparing for this season.
One area of strength will be the distance runners. Rushville won conference and sectional titles in cross country this past fall.
Junior Kyle Stanley will anchor the 4x800 relay and run the 1600 and 3200.
Seniors Caleb Krodel, Keith Bacon and Sam Sterrett fill out the distance relay, and will run other relays and individual distance events.
The Lions have a strong group of throwers. Senior Joe Sheehan, junior Nash Paddack and sophomore Eli McGrath will all throw shot put and discus.
“I’m really excited about our throwers,” Marlatt said.
Junior Alec Evans is a good high and long jumper, Marlatt said, and he’ll run sprint relays.
Junior Carter Tague jumped close to 20 feet in the long jump as a freshman, and he’ll also run in sprint relays.
Senior Jake Vance leads the sprinters who will run the 100, 200 and 4x100.
“He’s got elite speed,” Marlatt said.
Seniors Colton Griffith and Josiah Hay are also sprinters.
“We’ve got a group of guys behind (Vance) that have some talent but haven’t had the opportunity to really run at the varsity level yet, so they’ll fill in behind him.”
The big unknown at the moment is in pole vault and hurdles. Marlatt is excited to see who stepped up and fills those roles.
Because of the pandemic, it’s been two years since the athletes have competed.
In track, similar to most high school sports, the best teams tend to be junior and senior dominated.
“Our juniors and seniors haven’t competed since they were freshman and sophomores. There’s a big jump. High school guys change a lot in two years,” Marlatt said. “Plus, all of the technical events, all of the reps they lost last year in high jump, all the repetitions in long jump, all the repetitions in pole vault and hurdles and throws – we lost all those repetitions, literally thousands of reps that these guys didn’t get.”
It will take some time to get acclimated again, Marlatt said. Fortunately, the weather has cooperated fairly well so far this season and they’ve been able to practice outside most days.
“That’s an advantage,” he said. “So we’ve been able to start doing a lot of those technical things, get on the mats and get on the track, get in the rings, start building up those reps.”
The Lions are eager to see how they’ll fare this season after being unable to compete for a sectional crown last year. They’ll open the season April 6 by hosting North and South Decatur.
Their primary goals are to win conference and sectional, and try to qualify as many as possible to regional.
“We’ve got a good program going,” Marlatt said. “The kids are excited about it. We’ve got a lot of positives.”
‘Room to grow’ for girls
Small but mighty.
That’s how Rushville girls track coach Hannah Augsburger described her team.
Rushville has 22 girls out this season. It’s smaller than last year after losing a significant chunk of the team to graduation.
“But we have solid talent,” Augsburger said.
Leading the way are the team’s two seniors: Annie Hadley and Addison Ballenger.
Hadley is a four-year member who pole vaults, plus throws shot put and discus.
Ballenger is in her second season and she’s also a thrower.
“These two are great leaders and will show our other girls what it looks like to be mentally tough throughout our season,” Augsburger said. “Due to our extremely young team sprinkled with veterans, we have room to grow and come strong for conference and sectional.”
The junior class consists of six members: Lilly Krodel, Cassidy Tellas, Annie Thoman, Meredith Lawrence, Savannah Westphal and Lexi Morris.
The sophomore class also features six members: Hailey Abell, Indya Burnett, Katie Tabeling, Cyndi Tush, Oliva Wehr and Ashley Whitham.
The largest class is the youngest, with eight freshmen: Lanea Adams, Jocelyn Cain, Sophia Dora, Madison Hankins, Mia Norvell, Gabby Pavey, Katie Riperberger and Isabell Westphal.
Augsburger is in her third year as coach. She’s still learning, and being side by side with Marlatt has been a great experience.
“With his success it is motivation to bring these girls up in the same mentality,” Augsburger said. “We have a great coaching staff and we are eager to start our season and show off our hard work.”
