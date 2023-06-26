GREENSBURG – The 29th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament held on June 16 generated an estimated $35,500 in net revenue this year. Twenty four teams and 96 golfers supported the annual fundraiser to benefit Our Hospice of South Central Indiana patients and families in the Decatur County service area.
Team Gray is this year’s winning foursome and defending champions with a score of 55, 15 under par. Team members include Trent Gray, Brandon Meyer, Kim Ging and Kory Ging.
The beautiful weather offered golfers a great day on the course. The event kicked off with new Our Hospice President Steph Cain welcoming golfers and thanking sponsors. Jim Wenning, a Decatur Community Relations Committee member, gave opening remarks.
Our Hospice Event and Volunteer Services Manager Julie Davis said, “We celebrated our 29th anniversary of the Our Hospice Golf Outing. Over the past 29 years including this year, we’ve raised over $745,000. That number would not be possible without the amazing support of our community. We want to thank all the golf participants and sponsors of this event that give so generously and faithfully.”
“We would also like to give a special thanks to our four Title Sponsors: Decatur County Memorial Hospital, EMCOR Facilities Services, K.B. Specialty Foods for the 2nd year, and an Anonymous Donor who donated ‘In Honor of all the Our Hospice workers, they are the real heroes.’ It was a great event and we are looking forward to seeing everyone next year at our milestone, 30th Anniversary event,” Davis added.
Special recognition was given to all the sponsors, benefactors, contributors, and the Decatur Community Relations Committee (CRC), including Co-Chairs Jim Wenning and Mark Wickens; and Kurt Balser and the Greensburg Country Club. Other CRC members who supported the tournament were Rob Eversole, David McCullough and Brian Wenning.
Russ Hubler Ford supported the event by placing a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport at Hole 17 for the “Hole in One” 2-Year Lease prize.
“Proceeds from the Decatur Golf Tournament help provide expert end-of-life care and services for Our Hospice patients and their families,” Steph Cain, Our Hospice President, said. “Last year we provided $68,000 in uncompensated professional medical care, in addition to support services and bereavement care for our patients and their families. Funds to pay for the cost of this care are provided through memorial gifts, community donations, and fundraising events like the Decatur Golf Tournament,”
“We are so grateful to all those who have supported us throughout the 29 years of this tournament,” Cain added.
In 2022, Our Hospice workers and volunteers cared for more than 1,600 patients, 434 individuals with an advanced illness in the Decatur County service area, and made more than 271 bereavement contacts with patient family members.
The par 3 holes, closest to the pin winners were Ruth Hood, Mark Wickens, John Newman, Garry Ferraris, and Rob Eversole.
The 50/50 Raffle was won by Greg Williams and the putting contest winner was Trent Gray, who both generously donated the raffle money back to Our Hospice.
-Information provided
