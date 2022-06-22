GREENSBURG - The Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever will host a free Jr. Hoops Tour this summer with the final clinic taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 22 at Greensburg Community High School Fieldhouse. The clinic is free, but can only accommodate the first 150 youth sign-ups.
According to the NBA's press release, boys and girls ages six through 14 are welcome to attend. The Jr. Hoops Tour provides an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as emphasizes sportsmanship, respect, teamwork and healthy living, according to the release.
The tour began on June 20 and runs through July 22. All June clinics are in the Indianapolis area and all July clinics take place outside the capitol city.
GHS teacher and student council co-sponsor John Pratt helped to organize the event, sponsored by the council.
"This is a really cool opportunity for young athletes," Pratt said.
The Jr. Hoops Tour is sponsored by Gatorade and the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.
Participants should expect games, giveaways, prizes, complimentary lunch, Jr. Hoops T-shirt, small group instruction and special guest appearances.
Sign up at www.pacers.com/2022-jr-hoops-tour-registration.
