KNIGHTSTOWN – Three runs in the home-half of the seventh inning lifted Knightstown to a 4-3 victory over North Decatur in baseball action.
North scored two runs in the first inning. Knightstown cut the deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the second. North added a run in the third. The Panthers stole the win in the bottom of the seventh with three runs.
Noah Howell had a pair of hits and a run scored for North. Reid Messer, Conner Messer, Jacob Mirick, Trent Gauck and Nate O’Dell all had a hit for the Chargers.
Reid Messer scored two runs. Conner Messer, Mirick and Gauck all drove in one run for the Chargers.
Mirick pitched two innings for North allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Ty Litmer pitched four innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits and two walks. Gauck pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing no earned runs on no hits and no walks.
