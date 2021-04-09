MORRISTOWN - North Decatur scored two runs in the top of the first and added two insurance runs in the sixth en route to the 4-1 victory.
Carson Parmer picked up the win on the hill for the Chargers. He pitched seven innings, allowing no earned runs on three hits while striking out 12.
North had six hits in the game, led by the three hits off the bat of Ried Messer.
Conner Messer had one hit and drove in two runs.
Noah Howell and Trent Gauck added the other two hits.
Jacob Mirick and Gauck both drove in one run for North.
