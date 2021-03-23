Ryan Blaney's patient, late-race winning effort in Sunday's Folds of Honor 500 at Atlanta reminded many of the late, NASCAR great David Pearson. As Pearson, dubbed the "Silver Fox," did so many times in his legendary racing career, Blaney also patiently conserved his tires, saved his car, methodically ran down and passed the leader to capture victory in the closing laps of a big race.
Kyle Larson had dominated most of the 500-mile event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading a commanding 269 of the 328 total laps on the worn-out 1.5-mile Georgia tri-oval. Blaney doggedly kept his No. 12 Team Penske Mustang GT in striking distance, running a few seconds behind Larson most of the race.
When the final caution flag waved with about 65 laps remaining, all the leaders pitted for four new Goodyear tires and enough fuel to go the distance. When the green flag resumed the competition all the top cars faced the reality of racing about 62 laps on the abrasive Atlanta surface to get to the checkered flag. Only trouble was most of the leading drivers, especially race leader Larson, had gone no further than 45 laps on a set of four tires, and they were worn to the cords when taken off.
Larson jumped out the lead when the green flag waved and pulled away. Within 10 laps Larson was over six seconds ahead of Blaney and appeared poised to easily claim his second win of 2021.
Blaney had calmly and wisely let Larson use up his tires as he pulled away from the field. With less than 15 laps to go, it was obvious the "Buckeye" from Ohio had used a page out of veteran champion David Pearson's winning notebook as his bright yellow Mustang GT began to slowly erase the gap to Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Chevy. The gap was closing rapidly as Larson's machine began to slide in the highly banked corners. Blaney's Mustang seemed to get better as the drama built, and the fans wondered if Blaney could actually pass Larson before the checkered flag dropped.
With just eight laps remaining, Blaney drove his Mustang high through turn four with a sliding Larson tucked low on the bottom of the race track. Blaney's momentum off the high groove gave him the speed to draw even with the low-riding Larson. As the two talented former dirt track competitors battled across the start/finish line, Blaney held about a half-car length lead as they roared into turn one.
Larson drew even again on the low side of the track as they raced side-by-side through the corner. Blaney's high line and probably less-worn tires propelled him clearly into the lead heading down the back straightaway. Larson's tires were obviously worn out as Blaney pulled away by six car-lengths and never looked back, earning his first NASCAR Cup victory of 2021, first win at Atlanta and fifth NASCAR Cup Series career win.
The elated and soft spoken 27-year-old from Ohio commented on his thrilling late-race win: "Gosh, we had a great long run car all day! It took us a little bit to get going. I was pretty free all day, so we made a really good change to tighten me up where I needed it at the end. It looked like Kyle (Larson) was getting loose. I'm happy it worked in our favor that there was a couple of long runs at the end. He got slowed up behind some lap traffic...I'm really proud of this No. 12 Team Penske, Menards, Body Armor and Ford group. We've been good this year, and had some bad breaks. It's nice to close out a race like that. That was awesome!"
A disappointed Larson finished second after dominating the race, leading 269 laps, commented on the loss: "Hate to lead a lot of laps and lose."
Larson's teammate Alex Bowman finished a distant third, with Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five finishers.
The NASCAR Cup Series drivers go the Bristol this weekend to race on the half-mile speedway that has been converted to a dirt race track. Should be interesting to see which driver can adjust to dirt racing and win this first-time ever Bristol dirt race. Good bets to win would certainly be the first and second place finishers at Atlanta. Both Blaney and Larson grew up racing on dirt – but not in "stock" cars.
Tune in fans – Bristol's first NASCAR dirt race will certainly be wild, action-packed and unpredictable!
