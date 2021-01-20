LIBERTY – Union County never trailed in Tuesday’s game with visiting Rushville as the Patriots posted the 57-46 victory.
The Patriots opened the game with two free throws by Jaden Bias and a free throw from Luke Paddock to lead early 3-0. A rebound bucket by Jack Laker got the Lions on the board. Union County scored the next five points, including a 3-pointer from Alex Vanwinkle. Rushville closed the gap to 8-7 on another bucket by Laker and 3-pointer from Camren Munchel. The Patriots extended the lead to 12-7 before a floater in the lane by Jerron Taylor gave Union County a 12-9 lead after one quarter.
Union County opened the second quarter on a 6-0, the last five coming from Paddock. After a rebound bucket by Laker, the Patriots scored five straight to lead by 12. Rushville closed the half with a bucket by Cameron Jackman and back-to-back 3-pointers from Taylor to cut the deficit to 23-19 at the half.
Another bomb by Rushville’s Taylor opened the third quarter and got the Lions to within one point. Five straight from Keaghan Coyle for Union County extended the lead back to six. Rushville cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by Munchel and a drive by Taylor. Union County closed the third quarter on a 9-3 run. Reece Watterson’s bucket closed the quarter with the Patriots on top 39-32.
Ragen Bias opened the fourth with a 3-pointer for the Patriots. Rushville cut the deficit to eight at 44-36 on a bucket by Jackman. The Lions cut the deficit later in the quarter to five at 48-43 on a rebound bucket by Laker and a drive by Taylor. Union County closed the fourth on another 9-3 run to secure the 57-46 victory.
Rushville was led by Taylor with 21 points. Laker finished with 10 points and had double digits in rebounds. Jackman had nine points and Munchel had six.
In the junior varsity game, Union County knocked off the Lions 38-36. Drew McKee led the way for the Lions with 11 points. Kameron Morton chipped in with nine points. Dylan Thompson added six points and Keegan Bowles had five points.
The Lions host Northeastern (9-3) on Friday.
