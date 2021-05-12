LIBERTY - The Lions varsity team traveled to Union County on Tuesday and returned with a loss to the Patriots.
Union County jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings before Rushville began to chip away. The Lions plated two runs with two outs in the top of the third. Jack Barnes began the rally with a single. Harley Fuller walked and Bryce Crowder was hit with a pitch, with Barnes scoring on a wild pitch in the sequence. Cooper Wicker then roped a single to score Fuller for the other run in the inning to cut the deficit to 5-2.
In the top of the fourth, Bryce Berkemeier led off with a single and courtesy runner Keegan Bowles was sacrificed to second base by John Alexander. Following a ground out, Kameron Morton lined a hit to center to score Bowles and cut the deficit to 5-3.
Union County pushed the lead back to three with a run in the bottom of the frame.
Thanks to several walks and good baserunning by the Lions, Rushville tied the score at 6-6 in the top of the fifth. Reliever Jack Barnes kept the score knotted with a scoreless frame in the bottom of the inning, then led off the sixth with a single. Following two outs, Barnes stole second and scored on a hit by Wicker to give the Lions a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Patriots then exploded for nine runs on seven hits to take back the lead. Rushville tacked on a run in the top of the seventh on a run-scoring single by Morton to account for the final score of 15-8.
Offensively, Barnes, Wicker, Berkemeier, and Morton each had two hits for the Lions. Wicker and Morton each drove in two runs. Bowles, Fuller, and Barnes each scored twice.
Wicker started on the hill and lasted four innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out six. Barnes and Adam Sizemore pitched in relief, with Barnes suffering the loss.
Rushville will play at Batesville on Thursday and return home to face the Bulldogs again on Friday in a make-up contest from Monday.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.