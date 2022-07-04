RUSHVILLE - The All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets rounded out two straight nights of racing at the Rush County Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Joey Paxson won the feature. This was Paxson's second win of the season and he is the first two-time winner for the 2022 season.
Cory Clay took second place and Dylan Powell crossed the line third. Rylan Gray finished fourth with Matt Luck fifth his No. 5 car.
Rounding out the top 10 included Johnny Heydenreich sixth, Addison True seventh, Tate Martz eighth, Johnny Goff ninth and Ashlea Albertson 10th.
Finishing on the lead lap were Robbie Roland and Stephen Davis.
SATURDAY
After a fourth place finish the night before, Rylan Gray made the return trip worth it with a victory in the feature.
"If I was going to win a race anywhere in these cars, it would be right here. This is where we have my grandpa’s race and there’s just so much history here," Gray said following the victory according to the circuit officials.
Gray was on a mission to get his first feature win at Rushville. The drivers battled for 25 laps, but in the end it was Gray that captured the checkered flag.
Matt Lux followed Gray across the finish line in the runner-up position. Robbie Rolan took third, Cory Clay fourth and Ashlea Albertson was fifth.
The top 10 included Stephen Davis sixth, Oliver Akard seventh, Landon Browning eighth, Johnny Goff ninth and Nelson Stewart 10th.
Watch the Daily News for results from the double feature July 4 at Rushville.
