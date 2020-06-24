RUSHVILLE - Opening night for the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets saw a nice crowd witness exciting racing on the dirt at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
There were 28 cars at the opening event. In the end, one stood as feature champion and that was No. 19 of Joey Paxson.
The No. 4 of Austin Nemire set the fast time on the night and Nemire won the dash.
In the first heat race, Paxson took top honors followed by Ashlea Alberston, Nelson Stewart, Nemire, Rylan Gray, Addison True and Travis Stickels.
In Heat 2, Ron Combs took the checkered flag followed by Johnny Goff, Matthew Hedrick, Johnny Heydenreich, Matt Lux, Bill Brinker and Ethan Strain.
Heat 3 saw Tate Martz finishing first followed by Cory Clay, Ayrton Olsen, Dylan Powell, Gabriel Gilbert, Dusty Reynolds and Jeff Jacobs.
In Heat 4, Stephen Davis crossed the line first followed by Austin Nigh, Brayton Leisure, Brandon Gray, Adam Bolyard, Nathan Long and Robbie Roland.
Matt Lux drove his No. 5 to victory in the semi followed by True, Bolyard, Gilbert, Gray, Reynolds and Long.
In the feature, Paxson took the checkered flag. Hedrick was second. Combs took third. Lux was fourth and Olsen was fifth. Nemire placed sixth followed by True, Bolyard, Goff, Albertson, Gray, Heydenreich, Leisure, Clay, Nigh, Martz, Davis, Stewart, Powell and Gilbert.
The circuit returns to the track in Rushville on Tuesday then again on July 1 and July 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.