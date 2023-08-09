RUSHVILLE – The Second Annual Petals to the Medal 5K was held Saturday, Aug. 5, as a kick-off of the community Brian’s Cause event.
The dinner and fundraiser for Brian’s Cause will be Oct. 21 at the Knights of Columbus.
Each year, the Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation (RMHF) hosts an event to honor local cancer survivors and patients. The funds raised go back in the community to help support individuals battling cancer and are in need of financial assistance through the Brain’s Cause Cancer Treatment Relief Fund. More information on the Oct. 21 event is available through the RMHF.
The Petals to the Medal 5K completed the 5K summer series for Rush County. Rush Memorial Hospital had several teams that stepped up to the challenge and competed for bragging rights among their colleagues.
Hunter Parmerlee of Rushville was the overall champion with a time of 19:48 and the first female was Jess Smith of Greenfield in 21:23.
The overall team titles went to INTAT in the run division and TRANE “Trane for Jennell” in the walk division. RMH Division Champions were Summer Lesar and Greg Pratt. Both led their respective teams to claiming the RMH departmental traveling trophy. Team Sevo Sprinters (Surgery) and Team Pharm Ratz earned the championship title for 2023.
The RCHS cross country season is just around the corner. The Lady Lions and Lions will host the annual Rushville Classic Aug. 26.
