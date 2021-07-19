Decatur County Family YMCA's Summer Pickleball Tournament is slated for Friday and Saturday.
This two-day tournament will be for men’s, women’s or mixed doubles. You must sign up with a partner to compete.
Mixed Doubles will be played from 5-9 p.m. Friday.
Men’s and Women’s Doubles will be played from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tournament skill levels are as follows: 3.0 and below and 3.5 and above.
Eight teams maximum per category.
Price is $40 per event. Register by Wednesday, July 21.
Register at www.decaturcountyfamilyymca.org or call (812) 663-9622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.