EDINBURGH - Greensburg and Batesville opened the golf season at the Edinburgh Invitational at Timbergate Golf Course on Saturday. The Pirates placed fifth and the Bulldogs were 10th in the 18-team field.
"It was great to get the season underway. We haven't really had the opportunity to do a lot on the golf course due to the weather so far this spring, so it was nice to get our feet wet," Greensburg coach Bryce Mize said. "Overall, I was pretty happy with our fifth place finish. Despite putting up some respectable scores, I think all five guys would admit that they left a lot of strokes out there. We'll see if we can build upon this experience and use it as our baseline moving forward."
Columbus North won the team title with a score of 304.
Greenwood finished second with 310 followed by Greenwood Christian 319, Austin 328, Greensburg 347, Lawrenceburg 349, Connersville 357, Shelbyville 357, Edinburgh 367, Batesville 373, Franklin Central 376, Rossville 383, Trinity Lutheran 398, Switzerland County 411, Hauser 419, Milan 437, South Dearborn 455 and Oldenburg Academy incomplete.
For the Pirates, Abe Tebbe and Colten Schroeder both carded 85. Hunter Springmeyer was one shot back with 86. Parker Phillips finished with 91 and Jack McKinsey had a 99.
For Batesville, Jackson Wanstrath and Logan Fletcher both had 90. Jackson Day finished with 93. Alec Bunselmeier finished with 100 and Henry Koehne had 103.
