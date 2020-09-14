NASHVILLE - Brown County High School hosted their annual Eagle Classic Cross Country Invitational Saturday morning in Nashville. The Greensburg Pirates had runners in four of the six races.
Senior Brenner Hanna represented the Lady Pirates in the Girls Elite Race. She used a strong finish over the final km of the race to finish sixth place overall in a time of 18:36.
The Lady Pirates placed 12th out of the 20 teams in the AA Division. Junior Emily Mangels was the top finisher for Greensburg. She came in 10th with a time of 20:23, her fastest time of the season. Liz Pavy ran her best race of 2020 to place 27th in 21:01. Senior Olivia Colson also recorded her fastest time of the year. She was 65th in 22:18. Sophomore Sarah Stapp continued to improve running a personal best of 24:40. Emma Wilmer also ran 24:40, her best time of 2020. Sophie Nobbe was 120th in 24:55. The next three finishers for Greensburg were freshmen that all had personal best races: Franchesca Verzo (24:55), Malana Kramer (25:24), and Ally Foster (25:39). Sophomore Kylee Simpson broke 27 minutes for the first time in 2020 running 26:55.
In the boys’ AA race, Greensburg placed 14th out of 20 teams. Junior Kole Stephens was the Pirates top finisher for the second meet in a row. He took 48th in 18:07. Sawyer Sanders crossed the finish line next for Greensburg. He was 59th in 18:18. Nate Murray finished in 18:46 while Jake Hawkins had a time of 18:55. Freshman Cameron Schwartz continued to improve lowering his best time to 19:18. Sophomores Bryant Merritt and Hayden Butz also had personal bests. They had times of 19:47 and 19:54, respectively. Vaughn Verzo and Wyatt Clifford both ran 20:06 on Saturday.
Greensburg also had a boys’ team in the reserve race at Brown County. They finished 17th out of 19 teams. Junior Skylar Westerfeld was the top runner for the Pirates. He broke 20 minutes for the first time this season running 19:59 for 82nd place. Other finishers included Jake Taylor (21:10), Caleb Berkemeier (22:46), TJ Gorman (22:55), and Kalob Williams (22:58).
-Information provided
