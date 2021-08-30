FRANKLIN - The Greensburg cross country teams raced in the Franklin Invitational Saturday morning.
The boys’ squad finished 13th in the team standings out of 19 schools.
Sophomore Jake Hawkins was the top finisher for Greensburg. Hawkins earned 27th place with a season best time of 18:03. Nate Murray also recorded his fastest time of 2021. He crossed the finish line in 19:14 for 69th place. TJ Gorman set a new personal best running 19:29 for 80th.
After the meet TJ noted, “I ran the last 2k for my team. I’m excited about my race and new PR.”
Senior Kole Stephens was next for Greensburg. He placed 81st in 19:29. Cameron Schwartz was the Pirate’s fifth runner on Saturday. He broke 20:00 for the first time this season finishing in 19:48 for 96th overall. Freshmen Brayden Emery competed for the first time this fall. He set a personal best of 20:14 to place 118th.
Other finishers for Greensburg included Paxton Harris (20:24), Bryant Merritt (20:44), Carson McCord (21:03), Chase Tekulve (21:13), Skylar Westerfeld (21:21), Caleb Berkemeier (21:32), Vaughn Verzo (21:57), Wyatt Clifford (27:22), and Robert Browning (28:43)
In the girls’ race, the Lady Pirates were sixth out of 21 teams. Senior Emily Mangels led the way for Greensburg. She ran 21:38, her best time of the season, to place 22nd.
The next two finishers for Greensburg were freshmen. Tiffani Gramman earned 28th overall in 21:55. That performance moved Gramman into 17th place in school history. Tori Gauck also ran her best race of the year. She was 35th in 22:39. Tori’s time ranks 21st all-time at Greensburg.
Hannah Crowell was Greensburg’s fourth finisher. She broke 23:00 for the first time this season placing 45th in 22:56. Malana Kramer ran her fastest time in 2021. She was 97th overall in 25:25. Sophie Nobbe also had a season best placing 103rd in 25:41.
Other runners for the Lady Pirates were Ally Foster (27:02), Kylee Simpson (28:29), and Allison Kunze (28:44).
-Information provided.
