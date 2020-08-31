FRANKLIN - The cross-country teams from Greensburg competed in the Franklin Invitational Saturday morning.
In the girls’ race, senior Brenner Hanna defended her title and won the meet for the second year in a row. She battled Franklin freshman Lauren Klem over the first two miles before crossing the finish line in 18:54 for the win. Hanna’s performance led the Lady Pirates to a sixth place finish out of 18 teams.
Junior Emily Mangels recorded her fastest time of the season. Emily finished in 15th place with a time of 21:07. Liz Pavy earned 39th place in 22:12. Senior Olivia Colson competed for the first time in 2020. She ran 23:16 and placed 56th overall. Freshman Franchesca Vaughn dropped over a minute from her first meet. She established a new personal best of 25:47 to take place 95th.
Other finishers for Greensburg included Sophie Nobbe (26:17), Malana Kramer (26:31), Ally Foster (27:55), Sarah Santiago (29:35), and Kylee Simpson (29:55).
The Pirates finished 14th in the team standings out of 17 teams.
Sawyer Sanders was the top runner for the Pirates. He placed 62nd in 18:57. Kole Stephens lowered his best time of the season to 19:11 and took 74th. Nate Murray was Greensburg’s third runner. He finished with a time of 19:24 to place 80th overall. Freshman Jake Hawkins was next for the Pirates. He crossed the line 20:24 for 106th.
Other finishers for Greensburg included Bryant Merritt (20:34), Cameron Schwartz (20:46), Vaughn Verzo (20:58), Hayden Butz (21:09), Wyatt Clifford (21:27), and Skylar Westerfeld (21:58). Both teams returned to action today hosting South Decatur Cougars and the Hauser Jets in their first home meet of the season. The girls’ race is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
-Information provided
