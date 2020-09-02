GREENSBURG — The Greenburg Cross Country teams won on Senior Night, defeating Hauser and South Decatur.
In the girls’ competition, the Lady Pirates took first with 17 followed by South 44 and Hauser 82.
Greensburg’s Brenner Hanna lead from start to finish crossing the finish line in 20:35 for the victory. Emily Mangels and Liz Pavy pushed each other of the entire course and placed second and third, respectively in a time of 22:57.
Senior Olivia Colson placed fourth overall in 24:17. Sophie Nobbe used a strong finish to earn seventh in a time of 26:03. Senior Emma Wilmer was ninth in 26:24, and sophomore Sarah Stapp placed 10th in her first high school 5K race with a time of 26:29.
Other finishers for Greensburg included Malana Kramer (11th), Franchesca Verzo (12th), Ally Foster (14th), and Kylee Simpson (21st).
For South, Kate Hamilton took fifth in 25:10. Emma Gatewood was sixth in 25:10. Bridget Nobbe took eighth in 26:16.
Brayley Sundal finished 15th in 28:21 followed by Claire Schoettmer 16th in 28:31, Abigail Colins 17th in 28:38 and Addison Baltus 19th in 29:07.
For the boys, Greensburg took first with 18 followed by South 45 and Hauser incomplete.
Greensburg’s Kole Stephens ran his fastest race of the season and placed second overall in 18:59. Junior Sawyer Sanders finished third in 19:00. Jake Hawkins crossed the finish line in fifth with a time of 20:05. Nate Murray came in sixth overall in 20:08. Sophomore Bryant Merritt ran his best time of 2020 for seventh place in 20:26. Skylar Westerfeld was next in eighth with a time of 20:34.
Other Pirate finishers included Hayden Butz (11th), Cameron Schwartz (13th), Vaughn Verzo (14th), Caleb Berkemeier (18th), Jake Taylor (20th), Wyatt Clifford (21st) and Kalob Williams (26th).
For the Cougars, Trevor Newby led the way in fourth with a time of 19:19. Jack Hamilton crossed the line 12th in 21:03. Bradley Walling has a season best 21:52 to take 15th. Tyler Hibberd was 16th in 22:28 followed by Chase Kalli 17th in 22:35, Terry Redelman 22nd in 23:13, Damian Jackson 23rd in 23:25, Josh Shouse 24th in 24:09, Donovan Hale 25th in 24:09, Conner Newby 27th in 28:14 and Joe Lee 28th in 34:27.
