The Pirates lost a tough match at New Castle against Knightstown 3-2.
“We played very well at spots, and other spots got off to a slower start,” Coach Collin Rigney noted.
Winning for Greensburg was Isaac Tebbe at No. 2 singles and Karson Scheidler at No. 3 singles.
In the afternoon match, Greensburg swept the singles matches to knock off New Castle 3-2.
Brett Stringer won at No. 1 followed by Isaac Tebbe at No. 2 and Karson Scheidler at No. 3.
The Pirates knocked off New Palestine by sweeping the singles matches.
“In singles, we came out ready from the start. I think we were up 4-1 early in first sets at all three spots,” Coach Rigney added. The No. 1 doubles team of Sam Bower and Abe Tebbe had another tough night. I think right now they are putting a little too much pressure on themselves rather than just going out and playing. I have full confidence that we will get this funk figured out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.