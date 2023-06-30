GREENSBURG – Work continues on the renovations and updates at GCHS, more specifically at Pirate Stadium and Shriver Field.
Workers have been working throughout the spring and this summer making the changes that Pirate fans will see this fall when the football team takes the gridiron and next spring as the track athletes welcome the new facilities.
This week, the new scoreboard was delivered and workers are getting it set for the 2023 season. For clarification for some long-time Greensburg fans, the stadium is called Pirate Stadium and the field is called Shriver Field.
The facility upgrade includes field turf, a new track, new fencing and new areas for the track team’s field events like high jump and long jump.
“This is going to be a great opportunity for a number of groups to utilize the field, including our PE classes, band, youth leagues, and other community organizations,” Greensburg head football coach Wes Anderson noted.
“At this point, we’re on target for the field to be ready for our first home football game on August 18 against Shelbyville,” Coach Anderson added.
