ST. LEON — From breaking a school record, to earning MVP honors, Greensburg swimmers shined this past weekend at the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference championship.
Coach Josh Hawkins was super happy and proud of how the Pirates competed.
“There were a couple of big hiccups in which things didn’t go like we’d hoped, but our athletes handled them brilliantly and bounced back with big swims,” Hawkins said. “The meet taught and reinforced the kids that in sport, just like in life, things happen outside of our control and those that succeed are those that understand this concept and focus on being their best at the things that they can control.”
The Pirates finished second in the girls standings, while the boys placed fourth.
Arianna Sia was named co-Most Valuable Swimmer after winning the 50 and 100 free events.
The senior was a member of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. In the medley Sia teamed up with Shannon Pake, Katie McLean and Brenner Hanna. Hanna had an amazing come-from-behind anchor win, splitting a 25.25.
In the 200 free relay, Sia teamed up with Katie McLean, Sophie Taylor and Sarah Springmeyer.
Shane Able won the 200 freestyle and broke a 28-year-old school record in an incredible mid-season time of 1:52.69. He became the first male Pirate to win an individual event in the conference championship meet since Brady Niles in 2016.
Senior Brady Hahn swam in his first meet since eighth grade and was fantastic, Hawkins said. Freshman Jacob Hawkins had podium finishes in the 100 fly and 500 free.
The 400 free relay consisting of Able, Hawkins, Hahn and Matthew Reynolds swam strong to a second-place finish.
