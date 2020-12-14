MADISON – In his 15-plus years coaching swimming, Josh Hawkins called Greensburg's season-opening meet one of the most satisfying ever.
“Our kids that were in the pool (Thursday) swam phenomenal,” Hawkins said.
“Our mantra this season has been carpe diem, with the goal to seize the moment. Nothing in this world is guaranteed so we want to focus on the moment and make the most of every opportunity, because it very well could be our last. And our kids swam like it was their last meet. It was awesome.”
The girls beat Madison 107-48.
Individual winners for the girls were Arianna Sia (50 free, 100 back), Katie McLean (100 breast, 500 free), Sarah Springmeyer (100 fly), Brenner Hanna (100 free, 200 free) and Bekah Porter (200 IM).
The girls swept all three relays.
Swimming on the 200 medley relay were Sia, McLean, Springmeyer and Kylie Hostetler.
Hanna, Porter, Shannon Pake and McLean swam the 200 free relay.
Springmeyer, Hostetler, Hanna and Sia combined to win the 400 free relay.
The boys lost the opener 123-29. Shane Able claimed the lone victory for the boys, winning the 200 free.
Since school started in August, Able has been placed into quarantine because of contact-tracing five times.
“That has obviously prohibited him from accomplishing much quality training,” Hawkins said, “but it has helped him understand that just like that his season could be over and he must make the best of today because tomorrow may not be here.”
The Pirates will host Batesville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They will take a break at 6 p.m. to celebrate Senior Night.
