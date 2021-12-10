GREENSBURG - The Pirate swim teams took to the pool for the first time this season swimming against a very big and strong Madison team. The newly renovated Greensburg pool played host to its first meet since reopening four weeks ago.
Not only did the pool undergo a huge makeover, but the Pirate swim teams are also in a rebuilding stage after graduating seven seniors last year that was compromised of the strongest swimmers in school history having broken a multitude of school records and EIAC records.
The Lady Pirates are led this year by seniors Rebekah Porter and Jessica Williams. They are joined by sophomores Lilly Corya, Emarie Jackson and freshman Tori Gauck.
Although they were outnumbered 14-5 in participants, they didn’t allow the discrepancy to weary their resolve. In the end, the Lady Pirates suffered defeat, but not after putting up a tremendous battle and finishing the meet by winning a closely contested 400 Free relay.
“Those four girls, Jess Williams, Lilly Corya, Emarie Jackson, and Bekah Porter, swam great. After a long, hard-fought meet, they came together and swam some of their fastest 100s of their careers at the end of the meet. I was extremely happy and proud of their grit tonight,” Coach Hawkins said.
Jessica Williams collected the other individual win for the Lady Pirates in the 500 free.
“I was really happy for Jess tonight. She kind of had a tough day personally and overcame that and won her first ever high school individual event. Even better was the fact that she won that by executing her race with excellence in the little details that I talk about every day in practice," Coach Hawkins added.
After taking a year off, both Emarie Jackson and Tori Gauck swam well and set personal records in each of their swims. Coach Hawkins said of the pair, “It’s so good to have both of those girls back in our program. They both have been successful in other sports and they bring a high level and much needed competitiveness to our team.”
On the boys side, Greensburg fell to a Madison team that is one of, if not the best, small schools in the state; and they were even without their star swimmer Justin Banks who was out under COVID protocols.
Madison won every individual event. The young Pirates competed hard, but at the end of the day were simply outmatched and outmanned, according to Coach Hawkins.
The Pirate squad this season consists of juniors William Everroad, Matthew Reynolds; sophomores Jacob Hawkins, Jake Taylor; and freshman J.R. Frensemeier, Tristen Hostetler, Christopher Mains, and Alex Walden.
Like the girls, the Pirate boys didn’t lose for a lack of effort. They celebrated a number of career best times and competed all night with a tremendous amount of resolve and effort, according to Coach Hawkins.
“Given that we are such a young team and swimming against an incredibly talented team, I was proud and impressed with how we competed,” Coach Hawkins said. “I’m excited to see how this team progresses. They’ve worked really hard in the short amount of time we’ve had in the pool and they are motivated, driven athletes with very bright futures.”
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.