COLUMBUS - The Greensburg Pirate swim team competed in the IHSAA swim sectional on Thursday with the preliminary round and Saturday for the consolations and finals. The Pirates finished eighth with 93 points.
Bloomington North won the team title with 427. Bloomington South was second with 348 followed by Columbus North 327, East Central 323, Columbus East 239, Batesville 149, Milan 125, Greensburg 93, Edgewood 75, Oldenburg Academy 52, South Dearborn 29 and Rising Sun 24.
Greensburg's Jacob Hawkins finished ninth in the 100 butterfly with a time of :58.06. Hawkins was 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.10.
Alexander Walden finished 15th in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.23 and 17th in the 50 freestyle with a time of :25.05.
Matthew Reynolds placed 16th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.05.
Tristen Hostetler took 14th in the 500 freestyle in 5:32.21 and 16th in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.01.
Christopher Mains finished 12th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:15.92 and 17th in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.10.
Jake Taylor placed 16th in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.90.
James Frensemeier had a time of 1:12.13 in the 100 back stroke and 1:04.18 in the 100 freestyle.
William Everroad posted a time of 1:01.78 in the 100 freestyle and 2:14.23 in the 200 freestyle.
Greensburg's 200 freestyle relay team placed seventh in 1:38.55.
Greensburg's 200 medley relay team finished eighth in 1:51.85. The
The Pirates' 400 freestyle relay team took eighth in 3:46.96.
