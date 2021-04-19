GCHS tennis
The Pirates fell 4-1 at Shawe Memorial on Friday. The No. 2 doubles team of Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock were the sole winners. Jenna Foster lost a heartbreak at No. 1 singles in a second set tiebreaker in a match that lasted a little under two hours.
The JV team won all three matches against the Hilltoppers. Kayla Kramer won at No. 1 singles 8-0, Morgan Cain won at No. 2 singles 6-0 and the No. 1 doubles team of Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey won 8-0.
The Pirates were slated to host Columbus East on Monday and Batesville on Tuesday. The EIAC matchup with the Bulldogs will begin at 5 p.m.
