FRANKLIN – The Greensburg cross country teams competed in the Franklin Invitational Saturday.
The boys team finished eighth out of 17 teams. The girls finished 11th out of 15 teams.
Center Grove’s Kyle Montgomery won the boys’ race in 16:30 to lead the Trojans to the meet victory.
The Pirates were led by top 10 finishers TJ Gorman and Joe Hawkins. Gorman broke 17:00 for the first time in his career, running 16:59 to earn seventh place overall. Sophomore Joe Hawkins ran 17:22.6, his fastest 5k of the season, to place 10th. Jake Hawkins was the next finisher for Greensburg. He crossed the finish line in 61st with a time of 18:40.4. Sophomore Dante Hess competed in his first 5K ever. He placed 94th in 19:31.3 for the Pirates. Zach Blodgett was Greensburg’s fifth runner recording a time of 19:49.
Other finishers for the Pirates included Chase Tekulve (20:42), Xavier Cassis (20:44), Malakai Nicolaides (20:51), Tyler Dwenger (21:36), Xavier Wade (22:30), Luke Dwenger (24:45) and Dylan Herpel (28:52).
In the girls’ competition, Center Grove also won the team title while Indian Creek’s Libby Dowty was the top individual finishing in 18:31.
Freshman Alaina Bedel was the top runner for Greensburg. She placed 13th in 22:45.9. Senior Ally Foster was 53rd in 24:20.4. Tiffani Gramman finished 66th in 24:40.0. Tori Gauck took 80th in 25:12.0, and teammate Brook Welsh was 137th in 29:24.9.
Other Pirate finishers included Maddie Brewsaugh (32:41.9) and Allison Kunze (36:03.3).
Greensburg is back on the course at 9 a.m. Saturday at Columbus North.
-Information provided
