GREENSBURG — Familiar foes squared off Friday night at Greensburg in the boys basketball sectional semifinal second game as the host Pirates faced rival Batesville. Early momentum by the Bulldogs was turned toward Greensburg in the second and third quarters as the Pirates rallied from an early 11-point deficit to win 70-53.
The Pirates move to 17-4 on the season. The Bulldogs end the year at 9-15
Greensburg advances to face Connersville for the sectional title Saturday. The Spartans held off South Dearborn 39-37 in the other semifinal Friday.
Greensburg’s Dakota Walters opened the first quarter with the first five points. Batesville got on the board with a drive to the bucket by Thomas Raver. Two free throws by Colin Comer for the Pirates extended the lead to 7-2.
Batesville then took over, turning the Pirates over six times in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Sam Voegele started a 12-0 Batesville run. Voegele had eight in the run. RJ Powell’s steal and layup gave Batesville a 14-7 lead. Two free throws by Lane Sparks for Greensburg stopped the run, but the Bulldogs answered with a baseline jumper from Voegele, a steal and layup by Eli Pierson and a drive by Voegele to push the lead to 20-9. Greensburg’s Comer closed the first quarter with a bucket and changed the momentum in the first half. After one quarter, Batesville led 20-11.
A rebound bucket by Walters started the second quarter and ignited an 11-0 run. Sparks’ traditional three point play capped the run to give the Pirates a 22-20 lead with 4:49 to play in the half. A 3-pointer by Cole Werner for Batesville was followed by a 3-pointer from Greensburg’s Ki Dyer. A drive to the bucket by Batesville’s Powell knotted the game at 25-25.
The Pirates closed the half on a 9-0 run. Five straight points from Walters closed the first half with the Pirates leading 34-25.
Walters opened the scoring in the second half off the Sparks assist. Batesville got on the board with a pair from the charity stripe by Powell. The teams traded buckets until a traditional three points play by Batesville’s Raver cut the deficit to 46-36. A bucket by Brenden Stanley for the Pirates started a 10-3 run. The lone bucket for Batesville was a 3-pointer from Werner. Greensburg closed the third quarter with four straight from Walters to lead 58-39 after three quarters.
Batesville tried to make a run early in the fourth quarter. A free throw by Raver started a 6-0 run by the Bulldogs. Werner’s traditional three point play cut the deficit to 60-45. After a free throw by Comer for the Pirates, Batesville got a rebound bucket by Raver and a jumper from Voegele to cut the deficit to 61-49.
Greensburg closed out the final three minutes and the win with a 9-4 run. Seven free throws down the stretch sealed the 70-53 victory.
Walters hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 29 points for the Pirates. Sparks finished with 14 points followed by Stanley 10, Dyer 10, Comer five and Jeter Edwards two.
Batesville was led by Voegele with 20 points. Werner finished with 12 points followed by Powell 10, Raver seven, Eli Pierson two and Cole Pride two.
