GREENSBURG — The winning streak stands at 19 games.
If the Pirates want to keep it going, senior Lane Sparks knows one aspect in which they’ll need to excel.
“Trying to get our defense better,” Sparks said. “It’s what we work on a lot. Our offense is there, but our defense has got to get better. If we play defense, we’re gonna win a lot of games, keep that streak going.”
Greensburg won 18 straight games to end last season, capped with a sectional championship over South Dearborn. The Pirates were 23-2 in mid-March when the pandemic hit and canceled the conclusion of the state tournament.
The Pirates have achieved remarkably consistent success under coach Stacy Meyer, who’s in his 15th year at the helm. Meyer has led them to a conference or sectional title in 11 of the past 12 years.
The goal every year is to win the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, win sectional and go deep in the 3A tournament.
“This year is no exception,” Meyer said. “I think the difference is, like everyone, we don’t ever know if we’re gonna have a whole team.”
In a time when anyone could be placed into quarantine because of COVID, Meyer said the key is to focus on getting better every day.
With a young squad, defense and rebounding are two areas in which the Pirates are placing a heavy emphasis this season.
“I think our rebounding will be a big thing this year,” junior Colin Comer said. “Last year we had (Andrew) Welage who was big for us. We’re smaller this year. If we rebound, we’ll do well.”
Sparks is one of only two seniors – Brett Stringer is the other – on a roster with only nine players on varsity.
“We’re young,” Sparks said. “Got some young guys who haven’t played varsity ball, but they’re fitting in well.”
Addison Barnes-Pettit is the lone freshman on varsity. Ki Dyer is a sophomore starter who played JV last year.
Also on the roster are sophomores Jeter Edwards and Abe Tebbe, along with juniors Dakota Walters and Brenden Stanley.
Meyer was pleased with how the young squad played in the season debut last weekend at Trinity Lutheran. The Pirates won 89-51 and shot an incredible 70 percent from the field.
“Offensively, I think we’ll be OK,” Meyer said. “We’ve got some guys who can score it a little bit. But it’s at the other end of the floor and rebounding that’s a concern.”
Comer scored 32 points after draining eight 3-pointers in the opener. He sank 20 all of last year.
Sparks scored 29 and dished out 12 assists. He’s scored over 1,200 career points and has signed with Huntington University.
Sparks and Comer will share point guard duties this season, Meyer said, even though neither is a true point guard.
“Against a team like South that’s probably going to press us, I’m interested to see how our guys handle that pressure,” Meyer said.
Greensburg’s second game is Saturday at South Decatur. The Cougars went 24-2 last year, with one of those losses coming at the hands of the Pirates in a 108-73 decision.
Sparks and Comer said it’s one of the games they’re most looking forward to playing this year, along with Batesville and South Ripley.
“I think Saturday’s gonna be a really good test for us,” Meyer said. “South’s got a lot of guys returning, got two really good players. So I’m excited for the challenge, and I know these guys are too.”
