SHELBYVILLE -- As far away from basketball season as we seem to be, the Greensburg Pirates are already putting in work.
With a new look, as the Pirates lost Drew Comer, Mason McLeod, Eric Million, Cole Carder and Cam Adams, the Pirates have some growing pains to quickly get through.
On Monday night, the Pirates played in the Shelbyville Summer League in a marquee matchup with the Columbus North Bulldogs. The Pirates battled back from down as many as 13 points to take the lead against the Bulldogs.
In the end, a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the game ended the game in favor of the Bulldogs, 60-57.
The three most recognizable faces on the team will be Andrew Welage, Lane Sparks and Colin Comer.
The trio led the Pirates on Monday in their match-up with the Bulldogs.
Sparks led the team with 22 points and 7 rebounds in the game which consisted of two 20-minute halves.
Welage likely stole the show by making an incredible no look pass on a fast break to incoming sophomore Colin Comer. He finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists.
Wilkison also scored 13 points in the loss.
In attempting to fill the big shoes his brother left, Comer finished the game with nine points and two rebounds.
Brendan Stanley also started for the Pirates in the game, pulling down two rebounds.
The Pirates will continue playing in the Shelbyville Summer League on Mondays, the Hauser Summer League on Wednesdays and a few other shootouts throughout June.
