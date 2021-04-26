GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Junior High School boys and girls track team traveled Thursday to North Decatur and returned with victories.

"The athletes did a super job and there were many personal records on the night," coach Sue Burkhart said.

Greensburg's boys won 80-20 and the girls won 79-21

Boys results

110-meter hurdles, 1. Chase Tekulve, 20.19; 3. Luke Hoeing, 21.39

100, 1. Eli Ailes, 12.3; 2. Kamron Benson, 12.8; 3, Corbin Thackery, 13.0

1600, 1. Zack Blodgett, 5:23; 2. Xavier Cassis, 5:56

400, 1. Dante Hess, 1:04. 7; Luther Berkemeier, 1:11.5

800, 1. Zack Blodgett, 2:29; 2. Xavier Cassis, 2:47.9; 3. Paxton Harris, 2:49.2

200, 1. Eli Ailes, 25.1; 3. Kamron Benson, 27.7

4x100 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Corbin Thackery, Eli Ailes, Kamron Benson, 51.94

4x400 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Dante Hess, Chase Telulve, Zack Blodgett 4:31.7

Shot put, 1. Bryson Abplanalp, 25-1 1/2; 2.William Cunningham, 24’-8, 3. George Slaven, 24-6 1/2

Discus, 1. Trevor Kilgore, 97-1, 3. George Slaven, 68-0

Long jump, 1. Eli Ailes, 16-8 1/2

High jump, 2. Corbin Thackery, 4-8

Girls results

100 hurdles, 2. Mackenzie Schwering, 20.3; 3. Alexis Couch, 20.8

100, 1. Emma McQueen, 14.1; 3. Ally Powers, 14.8

1600, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 6:13; 2. Tori Gauck, 6:20

400, 1. Mary Harmon, 1:10; 2. Victoria Stier, 1:14; 3. Carmen Thackery, 1:19

800, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 2:52; 2. Tori Gauck, 2:55

200, 2. Genevieve Smith, 29.65; 3. Leah West, 30.81, Emma McQueen, 31.04

4x100 relay, 1. Leah West, Amalea Phillips, Genevieve Smith, Emma McQueen, 57.7

4x400 relay, 1. Mary Harmon, Tori Gauck, Victoria Stier, Tiffany Gramman, 5:12

Shot put, 1. Olivia Grimes, 29-7; 2. Genevieve Smith, 24-7; 3. Evelyn Pelsor, 23-7

Discus, 1. Olivia Grimes, 97-0; 2. Genevieve Smith, 75-0; 3. Evelyn Pelsor, 64-4

Long jump, 2. Leah West, 14-11; 3. Emma McQueen, 13-11

High jump, 1. Leah West, 4-11; 3, Ally Powers, 3-10

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you