GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Junior High School boys and girls track team traveled Thursday to North Decatur and returned with victories.
"The athletes did a super job and there were many personal records on the night," coach Sue Burkhart said.
Greensburg's boys won 80-20 and the girls won 79-21
Boys results
110-meter hurdles, 1. Chase Tekulve, 20.19; 3. Luke Hoeing, 21.39
100, 1. Eli Ailes, 12.3; 2. Kamron Benson, 12.8; 3, Corbin Thackery, 13.0
1600, 1. Zack Blodgett, 5:23; 2. Xavier Cassis, 5:56
400, 1. Dante Hess, 1:04. 7; Luther Berkemeier, 1:11.5
800, 1. Zack Blodgett, 2:29; 2. Xavier Cassis, 2:47.9; 3. Paxton Harris, 2:49.2
200, 1. Eli Ailes, 25.1; 3. Kamron Benson, 27.7
4x100 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Corbin Thackery, Eli Ailes, Kamron Benson, 51.94
4x400 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Dante Hess, Chase Telulve, Zack Blodgett 4:31.7
Shot put, 1. Bryson Abplanalp, 25-1 1/2; 2.William Cunningham, 24’-8, 3. George Slaven, 24-6 1/2
Discus, 1. Trevor Kilgore, 97-1, 3. George Slaven, 68-0
Long jump, 1. Eli Ailes, 16-8 1/2
High jump, 2. Corbin Thackery, 4-8
Girls results
100 hurdles, 2. Mackenzie Schwering, 20.3; 3. Alexis Couch, 20.8
100, 1. Emma McQueen, 14.1; 3. Ally Powers, 14.8
1600, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 6:13; 2. Tori Gauck, 6:20
400, 1. Mary Harmon, 1:10; 2. Victoria Stier, 1:14; 3. Carmen Thackery, 1:19
800, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 2:52; 2. Tori Gauck, 2:55
200, 2. Genevieve Smith, 29.65; 3. Leah West, 30.81, Emma McQueen, 31.04
4x100 relay, 1. Leah West, Amalea Phillips, Genevieve Smith, Emma McQueen, 57.7
4x400 relay, 1. Mary Harmon, Tori Gauck, Victoria Stier, Tiffany Gramman, 5:12
Shot put, 1. Olivia Grimes, 29-7; 2. Genevieve Smith, 24-7; 3. Evelyn Pelsor, 23-7
Discus, 1. Olivia Grimes, 97-0; 2. Genevieve Smith, 75-0; 3. Evelyn Pelsor, 64-4
Long jump, 2. Leah West, 14-11; 3. Emma McQueen, 13-11
High jump, 1. Leah West, 4-11; 3, Ally Powers, 3-10
