RUSHVILLE – Light rain, a wet golf course and a cool breeze made for challenging conditions for Tuesday’s match between Rushville and Greensburg.
“Golf is hard enough when it's sunny and 75. Add rain and cold into the mix and it makes for a tough night,” RCHS coach Jon Bitner said. “Considering the conditions, I thought the boys played fairly well.”
The Pirates edged the Lions 170-177.
“I was proud of the way the guys finished their rounds,” GCHS coach Bryce Mize said. “It was a tight contest the entire time.”
Ben Bausback shot a 38 on the back nine at Antler Point Golf Course to once again earn medalist honors. The senior birdied both par 5s, plus the par 4 17th hole.
“Ben was excellent,” Mize said.
Other top scores for the Pirates were Parker Phillips 42, Abe Tebbe 44, Devin Winkler 46 and Hunter Springmeyer 46.
Jacob Carrol and Sam Smith led Rushville, carding 41s. Jensen Smith shot a 47 and Caleb Jessup had a 48.
It was Senior Night for the Lions, who honored Carroll, Jessup, Cordell Fuller and manager Carly Buckley.
Greensburg improved to 9-0 overall (or 35-5 counting invitational) and 5-0 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
“It was just good to get another conference road win,” Mize said. “Props to Rushville though. They fought hard, and they have some really good players up there.”
Rushville fell to 6-3 after going 1-1 Monday at the Elks Club of Richmond, falling to the Red Devils 171-180 and beating Franklin County 180-191.
Like Mize, Bitner extended compliments to his most recent opponent.
“Greensburg has several players that can post low numbers and are more than likely the favorite for winning the conference tournament on May 15 at Willowbrook,” Bitner said. “Our guys can go low, too, they just all need to do it on the same night to beat a team like Greensburg.”
JV action
Greensburg nipped Rusvhille’s junior varsity 219-220. Greensburg’s Jonathan Flinn and Rushville’s Devin Richardson each shot 47 to tie for the low round.
Up next
GCHS is slated to play Thursday at Batesville, and will play at Hillcrest Country Club on Saturday in the Batesville Invitational.
RCHS will play Monday when it hosts Mt. Vernon.
Bitner said preparation continues for the EIAC tournament, and to mark your calendars for May 15.
“You have five or six teams that all have a legitimate chance of being crowned conference champion. The Lions are one of those teams,” Bitner said. “I believe they can win – the question is whether they do. We will have to prepare just as hard mentally to handle situations where the difference between winning and losing comes down to one hole, one shot, one putt.”
