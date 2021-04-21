GREENSBURG – Greensburg suffered its third straight loss on the baseball diamond Monday, falling to South Dearborn 10-6.
It was sixth loss in the last seven games for the Pirates.
Grayson Newhart went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored twice. The junior had two doubles, which were the only extra-base hits for GCHS.
Sam West went 2-for-3. Toby Brogan and Corbin Mathews each had a hit.
Blane Redd took the loss after allowing eight runs in four innings. The senior struggled with his command, walking five.
Newhart allowed two runs in three innings in relief.
GCHS 13, Hauser 11
Things looked bleak during Tuesday’s game in Hope. The Pirates trailed Hauser 11-5 after five innings, and it appeared they were headed toward another loss.
Guess again.
The Pirates made an epic comeback, scoring five runs in the sixth. They tied it in the seventh, sending it to extra innings.
With the momentum fully on their side, the Pirates scored two more runs in the eighth. They held the Jets scoreless for a third straight inning, nailing down the 13-11 nonconference victory.
Up next
Greensburg will conclude its series with South Dearborn Thursday in Aurora.
The Pirates are now 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. South Dearborn is 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the EIAC.
