RUSHVILLE - After an exciting sectional opening game 5-4 win over Lawrenceburg, the Pirates fell to eventual sectional champion Connersville in the semifinal as the Spartans rallied to score two runs in the seventh to eliminate Greensburg 4-3.
Against Lawrenceburg, the Pirates' first hit came in the bottom of the second, a single by Cy Miller.
Lawrenceburg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Devin Fluhmann tripled and scored on Kyle Heeney's single.
The Pirates tied the game in the fourth. Austin Adams doubled and came around to score on a passed ball.
The Tigers scored two in the fifth on single by Fluhmann, double by Andrew Myers and single by Tanner Fox. Greensburg answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Gavin Owens singled and went to second on an error. With two outs, Corbin Mathews singled in Owens. Adams followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.
Lawrenceburg took the lead in the seventh on a single and stolen base by Fluhmann and RBI single by Myers.
The first two batters for Greensburg got out to start the bottom of the seventh, but the Pirates kept fighting. Mathews reached on an error and went to second base on the over throw. Lawrenceburg intentionally walked Adams and pinch hitter Joey Everroad doubled to right center to score both Pirates base runners and give Greensburg the 5-4 win.
In the semifinal, Greensburg scored two runs in the top of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead. The Pirates made that hold up until the seventh inning when Connersville's Chance Bentley blasted a 2-run home run to give the Spartans the 4-3 victory.
On the hill for Greensburg, Justin Adkins had four strike outs and Lance Coy finished with three strike outs in five innings.
Grayson Newhart had three hits for the Pirates. Mathews finished with two hits. Leland Workman drove in all three runs for the Pirates.
Batesville
Batesville opened the sectional with a 4-1 win over South Dearborn before falling in the semifinal to Franklin County 6-4.
In the win over South Dearborn, Jack Grunkemeyer pitched 5 1/3 innings with five strike outs. Dime Adams pitched 1 2/3 innings with two strike outs.
Grunkemeyer had two hits for the Bulldogs. Max Baumer drove in one run.
Against Franklin County, the Bulldogs had three players with two hits - Travis Lecher, Grunkemeyer and Charlie Schebler. Jacob Meer drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Schebler pitched 4 2/3 innings with five strike outs for Batesville. Will Jaisle pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out three.
Rushville
The host Lions lost to Franklin County 11-3.
Rushville had four hits in the game. Adam Sizemore had a single, home run and three RBIs. Jack Barnes singled and and scored one run. Harley Fuller singled and Ralph Eakins scored a run.
Barnes pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two. Sizemore pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two.
Connersville defeated Franklin County 7-6 in eight innings to win the sectional title.
