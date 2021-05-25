GREENSBURG – Two big innings fueled Greensburg's win in the regular season finale Monday.
The Pirates plated six runs in the second and four in the sixth, leading to a 10-3 nonconference win over Brownstown Central.
Sophomore Austin Adams had a big night, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Senior Toby Brogan launched a home run and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Karson Scheidler also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Grayson Newhart had a double and three RBIs.
The Pirates finished with 12 hits. Oakley Best smacked a double, Isaac Tebbe had an RBI single, and Brett Stringer collected a hit.
It was a pitcher-by-committee approach, with six different players taking the mound.
Drew Messer tossed two innings, and his 33 pitches were the most.
Blane Redd, Corbin Mathews, Brogan, Stringer and Adams all pitched an inning, with Adams getting credit for the win.
Greensburg finished the regular season with an 8-15 record, while Brownstown Central fell to 12-12.
Up next
Sectional play begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday when the Pirates play Connersville at Lawrenceburg. The teams split in action last week, with the road team taking both games.
