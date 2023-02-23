The swim season has come to an end for the Pirates, but not before Greensburg made this a season to remember with record breaking performances in the sectional. Coach Josh Hawkins said this was the best sectional meet in school history.
"I know that our guys worked extremely hard all season long, so it was fun and a bit relieving to watch them reap the harvest of their hard work. Early on, before the season even started, they set some high goals and standards for themselves. But they believed in themselves and in each other and in the end, accomplished some outstanding results. Hard work pays off," Coach Hawkins said.
The Pirates put at least one individual and a relay in Saturday’s finals and consolations in every event for the first time in school history, advancing a school best seven individuals into finals showcasing the team’s strength and depth. The Pirates finished sixth place, its highest finish ever in this sectional behind Class 4A powerhouses Bloomington North, Bloomington South, East Central, Columbus East and Columbus North.
The Pirates started the day off by breaking the school record in the 200 medley relay and finishing seventh. The team of Christopher Mains (backstroke), Matthew Reynolds (breaststroke), Alex Walden (butterfly) and Jacob Hawkins (freestyle) became the first medley relay in school history to break the 1:45 barrier, clocking a 1:44.37.
In the next event, the 200 freestyle, Tristen Hostetler dropped a lifetime best of 1:54.79 to finish 12th and become the fifth fastest in school history. Next up for the Pirates was Christopher Mains in the 200 individual medley in which he won the consolation final (placing him ninth) by four seconds while posting the overall fifth fastest time in the event with a 2:04.28. Hostetler is the second fastest 200 IM swimmer in school history.
Alex Walden and Matthew Reynolds both swam lifetime best in the 50 freestyle to finish 12th and 15th respectively. Walden placed seventh in the 100 butterfly in :56.45, now fourth fastest in school history. Jacob Hawkins became the ninth fastest in school history in the 100 freestyle in :51.86 placing 13th. Tristen Hostetler then placed 11th in the 500 freestyle, smashing his personal best and moving into second all-time in Pirate history in 5:11.56, while teammate and fellow sophomore J.R. Frensemeier dropped a total of 14 seconds this weekend in the 500 to finish 15th in 5:27.17. Frensemeier is now the seventh fastest in that event in school history.
The foursome of Jacob Hawkins, Mains, Hostetler and Reynolds finished sixth in the 200 freestyle relay. Joseph Hawkins was up next in the 100 backstroke where he dropped a total of 4.5 seconds from his personal best to place 16th in 1:07.06. Senior Matthew Reynolds concluded his outstanding Pirate swim career by becoming the second fastest Pirate in school history in the 100 breaststroke while winning the consolation final (placing ninth) in 1:05.22.
To conclude the meet and season, the foursome of Mains, Walden, Hostetler, and Jacob Hawkins set another school record in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing sixth in 3:28.28.
“I’m incredibly proud of how these boys competed this weekend. It’s obviously outstanding to collectively be the fastest team in our school history and to break multiple school records, but for me it becomes all the more impressive to do it in the face of the deepest and most competitive sectional in the state. I’ve thoroughly looked at the results from every sectional in the state and there simply isn’t a single one that can hold a candle to ours in terms of overall depth and strength. We’ll see how the state meet goes this weekend, but I’m going to guess that our sectional will place four teams close to the top 20 and maybe two in the top 10," Coach Hawkins said.
"So in my humble opinion, if you’re a kid not on one of those big Class 4A teams and you make into Saturday’s finals individually, you’re a very good swimmer. Batesville had three. Milan had three, Oldenburg one and South Ripley had one. Kudos to each of those kids; I think they accomplished something great. We had seven. What makes it all the more impressive for me is that six of those seven are underclassmen that are multiple varsity sport athletes; not a single year-round club swimmer on that team," Coach Hawkins added.
