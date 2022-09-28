GREENSBURG - The Pirates tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 victory over Milan in the final tune-up before sectional action. Greensburg recognized seniors Bryce Stringer, Jeter Edwards and Abe Tebbe for their contributions to the program.
At No. 1 singles, Stringer cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
At No. 2 singles, Dan Fisse walked off the courts with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Edwards won his No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey shut out their Milan opponents 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Reece Beaver and Justin Adkins gave up only one game in winning 6-0, 6-1.
In junior varsity action, the doubles team of Carter Hellmich and Lance Coy won 8-2. The doubles team of Wade Schutte and Reece Chapman won 8-0.
