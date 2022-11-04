Greensburg's soccer team celebrated the 2022 season with it annual awards banquet.
Special honors for the 2022 campaign went to Braylon Hahn - All-EIAC, Cy Miller - All-EIAC, John Robbins - MVP, Justin Ramer - Academic All-State, Ethan Smith - Rookie of the Year, Gibson Rayles - Pirate Award, Team Above Self Award, Luke Hoeing - Most Improved, Adam Underhill - ISCA Top Team Player, Joey Yake - Coach’s Award, Tristen Hostetler - Coach's Award and Hunter Springmeyer - Academic All-State.
The Pirates finished the season 2-5 in the EIAC and went 6-11-1 overall.
Greensburg finished the 2022 season with the fourth highest number of goals scored in a single season in program history. This was also only the second time in program history that a team finished with more than three shutout wins in the same season. This was also only the third time in program history that more than three players finished the season with 20 or more points, and only the second time in program history that four players finished the season with five or more assists. This was also the first time in 10 years that three players scored seven or more goals throughout the season.
Sophomores Cy Miller and John Robbins are the only two players in program history to record 10 or more goals and 30 or more points through their first two seasons.
Cy Miller finished fourth in EIAC in goals and fifth in total points. John Robbins finished 10th in EIAC in goals and 11th in total points.
Ethan Smith set the freshman record for goals (7), assists (6) and total points (20) in a season. He is the first freshman in Greensburg history to record 20 or more points in a single season and the only freshman to record a hat trick.
Junior goalkeeper Braylon Hahn finished fourth in Class 2A and 10th in the state in total saves. Hahn was the only goalkeeper in the last 10 years to finish with back-to-back seasons with a goals-allowed-average of under five and record three complete game shutouts in a single season.
