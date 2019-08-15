GREENSBURG — Senior Kennedy McCullough earned medalist honors with a 43 as the Lady Pirates defeated Triton Central on the back nine of Greensburg Country Club on Tuesday.
Fellow Senior Ellie Acra was right behind with a 45 after a rough start to the round.
Megan Reisman’s 47 and Alyea Lawrence’s 51 rounded out the scoring.
All seven Pirates competed, with Elizabeth Mitchell and Sarah Stapp each carding a 58 and Emma Nobbe shooting a 60.
The Lady Pirates, as a whole, looked much improved over Saturday’s performance. “Consistency will be key for Greensburg moving forward as the good shots are starting to pour in,” head coach Bryce Mize said.
The ladies will be back in action next Monday at East Central.
Lady Chargers
Sidney Parmer picked up individual medalist honors on Tuesday night by shooting a 42 at North Branch against the Eastern Hancock Royals.
Katy Kinker (52), Haley Arthur (61), Laronda Schwartz (63) and Payge Burchett (64) rounded out the Chargers scoring to give the team a win with a 218 score.
The Royals shot a 224 to remain close.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
