GREENSBURG – The Pirates welcomed Union County to the turf at Greensburg Saturday. Greensburg picked up win No. 1 on the young season with a 7-2 win over the Patriots.
Greensburg’s John Robbins got the scoring started with a left-footer past the Union County keeper off the Cy Miller assist.
After Union County tied the game at 1-1, Greensburg’s Robbins scored, assist to Ethan Smith, to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead at the half.
Cy Miller extended the lead on a break-away goal to put Greensburg on top 3-1.
Union County fought back to cut the deficit to 3-2 before Greensburg’s Jacoby Miller scored off the rebound to make it 4-2.
Cy Miller broke through the Patriots’ defense for another goal to push the lead to 5-2. The Pirates put the game away with a goal from Jacoby Miller and Smith.
With two goals and two assists (6 points), Robbins moves to 10th all-time in points leaders in Greensburg boys soccer history.
The win moves Greensburg to 1-2 (0-1 EIAC). The Pirates are back on the pitch Tuesday at home against EIAC foe Franklin County.
